ISLAMABAD: Pakistani laborers have been going through torrid times across the globe due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan has raised the matter internationally, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Prime Minister of Pakistan both have teamed up and written letters to the Director of the International Labor Organisation on the matter of great importance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and SAPM Zulfi Bukhari both have shown great concern for the problems being faced by Pakistani origin laborers and workforce and have urged the organisation to take note of the large number of lay offs and furloughs happening across the world.

PM Imran Khan and SAPM Bukhari have asked the organisation to call on its member countries for a thorough review of the burgeoning issue.

PM Imran Khan and SAPM Bukhari also advised the International Labor Organisation to develop a safety net for the affected people to fall back on after being let go off by their employers.

SAPM Zulfi Bukhari added that workforce across the globe, including Pakistan has suffered a great deal along with businesses as a whole due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He also said that the entire world is adopting contingency measures against coronavirus and the organisation should announce an international initiative to help the laborers of the world, he urged for a announcement on the matter at the upcoming Labor Day.

Prime Minister of Pakistan has asked SAPM Bukhari to give special attention to Pakistani laborers in foreign lands whereas Zulfi Bukhari paying heed to the directives has been busy and stayed connected with authorities of various countries to ensure that Pakistanis living in them are not going through undue duress during these difficult times.

SAPM Bukhari revealed that he has been in talks with various countries to devise a mechanism which ensures free traveling and full salaries for their hard work.

SAPM Bukhari on the ocassion said that the government of Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the rights of Pakistani origin laborers are upheld and they are saved from the current wave of layoffs, firings and furloughs.

