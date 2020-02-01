Bullets seized from passenger at Faisalabad airport

FAISALABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday seized bullets from an Sharjah-bound passenger’s luggage at the Faisalabad Airport, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to ASF officials, six bullets were found in the luggage of a passenger namely Sajid, during checking at the airport.

He was handed over to the police for further investigation into the matter.

Read more: Bullets of 9mm pistol recovered from woman at Lahore airport

In another incident of the same nature, last month, bullets were discovered in the baggage of a woman at the Islamabad airport.

Seven bullets were found in the luggage of Miraj Bibi, a resident of KP’s Mohmand agency, according to ASF officials.

She, however, was allowed to board a Kuwait-bound flight (KU-206) after she told the officials that the bullets were erroneously placed in the luggage.

