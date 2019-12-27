Zardari and his followers buried Bhutto’s ideals: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed rebutting the speech made by Chairman PPP said that he felt disappointment while he heard the politician speak, ARY News reported on Friday.

Saeed said that Bilawal Bhutto was standing at the place of his mother’s martyrdom but pleading his father’s case as part of his ploy to safeguard his father’s ill-begotten wealth.

The minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) only agenda is to keep the money made from corruption, looting and plunder safe and sound.

Murad Saeed said that the ideals of Bhutto have been buried in the depths of the ocean by Asif Zardari and his progeny.

Saeed also admonished the political party for failing to catch the perpetrators of Benazir Bhutto’s murder.

