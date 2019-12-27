Zardari issues video message to mark Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

RAWALPINDI: Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari addressed the people gathered to observe Benazir Bhutto’s 12th death anniversary via a pre-recorded video, ARY News reported on Friday.

Former President of Pakistan said that the current government has no semblance of what inflation is, he said that he and his political party were resolute to bring a government for the people and by the people in Pakistan.

Zardari claimed that the current government has failed to govern the country, no one is bothered about the poor living in Pakistan, he claimed further.

Earlier on December 11, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved the bail petition of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

Bharwana read the report which stated the symptoms of diseases and recommended immediate medical treatment to the patient. The report was prepared by the medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital constituted over directives of the court.

Later, the IHC bench approved the bail plea of Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

