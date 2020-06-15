Bus driver pulls over to make heroic save, chases off mugger trying to rob old lady

A brave bus driver rescued an elderly woman in heroic fashion when a mugger tried to snatch her bag and she was struggling to keep a hold of her property.

The driver, Károly Zsolt Kis was driving by Újgyőr market in Miskolc, Hungary, when he spotted an old lady trying to defend herself against an attempted robbery as the mugger tugged at her bag.

Footage recorded by the bus surveillance cameras shows the driver casually stopping the bus, getting out and chasing the robber away empty handed.

Károly, who was a soldier before retiring to become a bus driver saved the day.

Károly keeps looking through the trees on the side of the road to check if the robber has completely vanished to ensure that the old woman was now in the clear.

The elderly lady thanked the driver and boarded his bus to have him take her to her stop.

Police have identified and arrested a 27-year-old suspect shortly after the incident on June with the help of the bus camera footage.

