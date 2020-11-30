Bus, van collision leaves 7 dead, over 20 wounded in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA, Punjab: At least seven persons lost their lives and more than 20 persons including women and children sustained serious wounded in a horrible collision between a bus and van in Sheikhupura, ARY News reported on Monday.

Rescue officials told media that both vehicles caught fire after the collision took place near Narang Mandi Meran stop. Relief activities are underway to take out the affected passengers of both vehicles for taking them to the hospitals.

They added that many among injured persons are in critical condition.

Earlier on Sunday, at least 11 people had died and four others sustained injuries after a truck overturned at Sangi area in Sukkur district of the Sindh province.

Read: Six killed as van catches fire after accident in Faisalabad

Rescue sources said at least 11 people including women and children succumbed to their injuries so far after a truck carrying the passengers and bricks overturned.

“The vehicle was coming from Lahore to Karachi when it overturned near Sangi area in Sukkur,” they said adding that the deceased included six children and three women and hailed from the same family.

The bodies and injured had been shifted to a Pano Aqil hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Road accidents occurred frequently on highways linking different cities owing to overspeeding or negligence from drivers.

Comments

comments