CAA seeks suggestions from airlines to resume international flight operations

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday held a meeting of the country managers of international airlines operating within Pakistan to seek suggestions pertaining to the resumption of international flight operations from the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting at the CAA headquarters was chaired by the authority’s Additional Director General Air Vice Marshal Tanveer Bhatti where suggestions were sought from the officials of international airlines for resuming flight schedule.

The airlines’ officials were briefed on resuming 30 percent international flight operations from the country. Suggestions were also sought from them for bringing passengers from abroad so that Pakistanis stranded abroad could be brought back home.

The CAA directed international airlines to submit a flight schedule within two days.

It was also conveyed that there would be an hour gap between the landing of two international flights operated from the country’s airports while the gap between two flights for small planes would be upto 40 minutes.

Read More: SOPs for international flights: Here’s all you need to know

The CAA would convey the recommendations of the international airlines to secretary aviation for approval.

It is pertinent to mention here that the domestic flight operations resumed after two months in the country to facilitate passengers before Eid on May 16.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar announced to resume the domestic flight operations.

The first phase of flight resumption saw 20% flight capacity and that gradually increased according to the coronavirus situation of the country.

The flight operations take place at five major airports in the country during the phase of resumption. A total of 68 flights will depart from Jinnah International Airport Karachi while Islamabad airport will see 32 flights depart.

Comments

comments