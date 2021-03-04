KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has hinted at to lift the ban on in-flight meal service for passengers imposed during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CAA wrote a letter to the Aviation Division to recommend lifting the ban on in-flight meal services for passengers. The CAA air transport director stated that the efforts remained successful to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He recommended the Aviation Division to seek further instructions from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for lifting the ban on meal services.

The aviation authority recommended that permission on meal and beverages onboard may be offered domestic flights within Pakistan.

Earlier in November last year, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had taken special measures during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic by halting meal service on domestic flights and banned serving hot beverages on all flights.

The management of the national carrier had banned serving hot beverages on all flights as a pre-packaged box with cold beverages will be allowed to be served in order to limit interaction between passengers and crew following the reviewed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Following the changes in meal service, snacks, club sandwiches, check patties, one banana and muffin had been allowed to be served to the passengers to Saudi Arabia sector, whereas, club sandwiches, check patties, one banana and biscuit on return flights. Snacks had been allowed to be served on flights of Kabul and Gulf countries.

