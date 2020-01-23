LAHORE: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has ramped up measures to block the spread of the new coronavirus that has thus far killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people.

Counters have been set up at the Allama Iqbal International Airport and Islamabad International Airport with officials of the CAA and the health department designated to screen flyers coming from China for the presence of the virus.

Passengers travelling from other countries via China will also have to undergo screening at the airports, CAA officials said.

Amid concerns over the outbreak of the epidemic, the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday issued an advisory, sensitising the health staff at border posts as well as healthcare institutions across the country to stay vigilant about suspected cases coming from high-risk areas for an early detection.

A recent surge in pneumonia cases, associated with the virus, has been reported in China, it said, adding the Chinese authorities have notified more than 200 confirmed human infections and cases have also been reported in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

“This situation has urged the neighbouring countries to enhance their surveillance and vigilance for response in case of detection,” read the advisory, adding the NIH is accordingly monitoring the situation and will keep all stakeholders updated.

