CAA unearths network allegedly involved in fake pilot’s licenses scam

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has unearthed a network -comprising of its employees and some pilots- allegedly involved in the fake pilots’ licenses scam, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to sources, the CAA is carrying out raids for two accused allegedly involved in the scam after it has emerged that some of the aviation employees were using their frontmen to collect money for the fake licenses.

They said that license branch employees allegedly received hundreds of thousands of rupees from each pilot for a paper and in return, another person was allowed to sit in place of the pilot.

“The CAA has acquired remand of some of the license branch officials and pilots,” they said adding that the span of the investigations has been expanded. “It has also been decided to register FIRs against these elements,” the sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CAA on January 27, adopted effective measures to remove the concerns of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding the issuance of pilots’ licenses.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) prepared a response to the ICAO’s Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs) which would be sent before February 3, sources told ARY News.

The ICAO had identified Significant Security Concerns (SSCs) regarding the personnel licensing and training in relation to the licensing of pilots and sought a response from the country’s aviation authority till February 3.

Sources said that Pakistan is in talking with the British Civil Aviation Authority to adopt a UK-like system to ensure transparency in licensing and examinations of pilots.

The UK aviation authority had offered installation of a system as per international standards which would assist Pakistan to remove concerns of ICAO besides raising the standards of pilots’ licenses issued by CAA.

It emerged that the British system for conducting pilots’ examinations and other processes will make the licenses of Pakistani pilots acceptable all around the world.

