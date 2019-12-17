Web Analytics
CAA finds, returns bag of valuables to passenger coming from US

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff wrote another chapter in the long-list if their dedication and honesty when they safely returned valuables worth 1 million rupees  to a airplane passenger, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

CAA officials returned a bag full of valuable to a passenger flying in from America to Multan who had misplaced the bag on flight.

A formal complaint was lodged by the passenger against the duty manager of the flight after which the manager started a thorough search for the bag.

The bag was found near the conveyer belt meant for the checkout.

CAA officials after preliminary questions regarding the bag to ensure ownership, returned the bag to the passenger who had misplaced it prior.

