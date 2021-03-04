PIA, private airlines directed to submit six-month flight schedule

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has sought recommendations from the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and private airlines regarding the flight slot for the summer season, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The aviation authority directed the management of airlines to send their six-month flight schedule.

The CAA’s director of air transport Irfan Sabir chaired a session of managers of all international airports across the country where they deliberate on slots and schedule of domestic flights being operated by PIA and private airlines.

The private airlines have presented their recommendations regarding the flights to the CAA air transport director besides apprised the CAA about the difficulties being faced by the airport managers during arrivals and departures.

The aviation authority said that more steps will be taken to facilitate passengers at airports across the country.

Earlier on March 1, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued new directives to all airlines operating to and from Pakistan regarding the issuance of tickets to work visa holders.

As per details, the CAA had directed all airlines not to issue “Ok to Board” to work visa holders without registration with the Protector of Emigrants.

Furthermore, the authority had directed airlines to complete this formality at the time of issuing tickets to work visa holders.

