CAA takes steps to reduce passengers’ influx at airports

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to increase the time period between domestic flights to reduce the influx of passengers in the departure lounges at the country’s airports, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) observed serious violations in the implementation of COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the country’s airports. The centre had directed the aviation authority to immediately address the issue.

The CAA has been directed not to operate more than two flights at one time and asked to allow the operation of four to five flights during the time period of two hours.

The Airports Security Force (ASF) and airport managers (APMs) were asked to ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs besides allowing only one greeter for attending one passenger in the concourse hall.

Following the NCOC directives, the aviation authority decided to operate each domestic flight with a gap of 45 minutes.

Moreover, the airport administration in Karachi asked Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and private airlines to submit a revised schedule by June 28.

Earlier in March, CAA had formed a task force to strictly enforce the coronavirus-related standard operating procedure (SOPs) at the airports in line with the directions of NCOC.

The CAA had said in a communiqué, “For the safety of everyone involved, all staff of the airlines, government functionaries, GHAs, contractors, concessions are required to strictly observe the SOPs regarding the COVID-19, including wearing of masks, social distancing, avoiding physical contact and use of the hand sanitisers.”

Action will be taken against those flouting Covid-19 SOPs at the airports under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read the statement.

It had also been announced that officials and staffers working on airports without adhering to Covid SOPs laid out by the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) will be fined in order to curb infection spread.

