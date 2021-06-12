NCOC updates travel advisory, more countries included in C-category

KARACHI: In a bid to stem COVID-19 spread in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) have issued a renewed travel advisory, adding more countries to C-category, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The travel advisory issued by the NCOC has included four more countries in the C-category list, bringing the total number of countries in the list to 26 including India, Iraq, and Iran.

“The passengers travelling from these countries had to stay in quarantine besides having a prior test for COVID-19,” the NCOC said.

On June 08, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has been informed that an integrated mechanism is devised to detect inbound travellers carrying COVID-19 at the country’s airports.

A session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was held under the chair of Asad Umar and Lieutenant General Hamooduz Zaman which was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

The meeting was briefed that an integrated mechanism was devised to detect COVID-positive passengers at the airports and so far 388 travellers were found carrying the virus.

It was also told that the authorities are implementing the trace and quarantine system for inbound travellers.

