CAA conveys precautions to all airport managers to prevent virus outbreak

KARACHI: With the confirmation of two more Covid-19 cases in the country, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has conveyed a set of measures to the managers of all airports to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

In a letter, the CAA instructed all airport managers to collect data of passengers on a daily basis, including information about passengers travelling during peak hours and those arriving from Iran and China.

They are required to ensure availability of a number of health counters, thermal scanners, and guns at their respective locations besides checking their serviceability and calibration.

Read More: Two more test positive for coronavirus, tally jumps to four: Dr Zafar Mirza

The top airport officials have been further directed to ensure disinfection/fumigation of the immigration areas on a regular basis as well as availability and proper supervision of health personnel.

The measure they are required to take include general awareness of the CAA staff and other organisations regarding the coronavirus outbreak and prevention with instructions to use PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) while interacting with passengers for their safety.

They will have to ensure that personnel with close liaison with the suspected passengers of coronavirus must wear N95 masks and gloves while others should use surgical masks and gloves during their duties.

Read More: CAA installs modern thermal scanner at Islamabad airport to detect coronavirus

Installation of hand disinfectants/sanitizers (preferably 60-70 percent alcohol-based) at different areas of the airports, to encourage personnel to clean their hands especially before and after handling passengers, installation of water dispensers/drinking water outlets at different areas of the airports and to encourage personnel to drink water frequently for their own health are also among the steps the managers have been asked to take.

They have directed to minimise protocols in international lounges, to curtail number of meters and greeters, encourage airlines to provide masks and gloves to their travelling passengers before departing and intimate hotels within the vicinity of the airports to check/keep observations on the airline crew staying there for any coronavirus symptoms.

Comments

comments