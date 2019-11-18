ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday announced reshuffle in the federal cabinet, ARY News reported.

The special assistant took to twitter saying govt has decided to appoint former finance minister Asad Umar as federal minister for planning and special initiative.

“Khusro Bakhtiar will be given Ministry of Petroleum portfolio,” she announced in a Tweet.

She said that notification of changes in the federal cabinet will be issued soon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in September hinted to give new responsibilities to former finance minister Asad Umar in the federal cabinet.

During an interaction with Asad Umar, the prime minister asked him that what was he doing these days? Asad replied that he was free. PM Imran told him that he will no longer remain free.

The PTI MNA from Islamabad stepped down as the country’s finance minister, on April 18, after PM Imran asked him to take the portfolio of petroleum, which he declined and opted to quit the federal cabinet.

