KARACHI: Reacting to Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar’s arrest from a Karachi hotel, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said the provincial government has no role in his arrest.

Responding to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s tweet in which she said police barged in her hotel room and arrested her husband, Ghani said: “Whatever Capt Safdar did at Mazar-e-Quaid was uncalled for but the way the police arrested him is condemnable.”

Read More: Police arrest Safdar Awan over violating sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum

“Capt Safdar was not arrested on the Sindh government’s instructions,” he clarified, adding the police’s move is aimed at causing a rift among opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that they will foil.

مزار قائد پر کیپٹن صفدر نے جو کچھ کیا وہ نامناسب تھا لیکن جس انداز میں کراچی پولیس نے گرفتاری کی ہے وہ قابل مذمت ہے۔کیپٹن صفدر کی گرفتاری سندھ حکومت کی ہدایات پر نہیں ہوئی ۔ پولیس کا یہ اقدام PDM کی جماعتوں میں خلیج پیدا کرنے کی سازش کا حصہ ہے جسے ہم ناکام بنائیں گے۔ https://t.co/jfaIBH10Eq — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) October 19, 2020

Read more: Maryam Nawaz’s husband makes PML-N workers raise political slogans at Quaid’s mausoleum

Safdar was arrested by the police from a Karachi hotel where he along with his wife Maryam was staying for allegedly violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah.

The case was registered against PML-N leaders, including party vice president Maryam Nawaz, Safdar and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for sloganeering at the Quaid’s mausoleum.

Comments

comments