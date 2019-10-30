Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Capt (r) Safdar Awan granted bail in hate speech case

Capt Safdar

LAHORE: A local court announced the verdict on Wednesday, approving the bail plea of retired captain Muhammad Safdar in a case related to hate speech case.

As per details, the Pakistan Muslime League Nawaz (PML-N) leader was ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.2 million.

لاہور کے سیشن کورٹ میں کیپٹن (ر) صفدر کی درخواست ضمانت منظور

لاہور کے سیشن کورٹ میں کیپٹن (ر) صفدر کی درخواست ضمانت منظور — عدالت کا کیپٹن (ر) صفدر کو 2 لاکھ کے ضمانتی مچلکے جمع کرانے کا حکم#ARYNews

Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Yesterday, the court had also reserved its verdict on an application seeking physical remand of the PML-N leader for investigation.

A government lawyer had moved the application on behalf of the state challenging the Oct 22 ruling of a judicial magistrate who turned down a plea for physical remand of the son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif.

Read More: LHC defers hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s bail petition

Capt Safdar was arrested by the police on the night of Oct 21 from the motorway on the charge of issuing provocative remarks inciting the public against the state.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Alleged murderer of 111 people booked in 100 FIRs, tried in ATC

Pakistan

Police arrest two accused involved in murder of Army officer

Pakistan

Private schools in Islamabad to remain closed tomorrow

Pakistan

Doctors forbid Fazlur Rehman from meeting Nawaz Sharif


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close