LAHORE: A local court announced the verdict on Wednesday, approving the bail plea of retired captain Muhammad Safdar in a case related to hate speech case.

As per details, the Pakistan Muslime League Nawaz (PML-N) leader was ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.2 million.

لاہور کے سیشن کورٹ میں کیپٹن (ر) صفدر کی درخواست ضمانت منظور لاہور کے سیشن کورٹ میں کیپٹن (ر) صفدر کی درخواست ضمانت منظور — عدالت کا کیپٹن (ر) صفدر کو 2 لاکھ کے ضمانتی مچلکے جمع کرانے کا حکم#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Yesterday, the court had also reserved its verdict on an application seeking physical remand of the PML-N leader for investigation.

A government lawyer had moved the application on behalf of the state challenging the Oct 22 ruling of a judicial magistrate who turned down a plea for physical remand of the son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif.

Capt Safdar was arrested by the police on the night of Oct 21 from the motorway on the charge of issuing provocative remarks inciting the public against the state.

