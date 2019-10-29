LHC defers hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s bail petition

LAHORE: The hearing of a bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has been postponed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) due to absence of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A two-member bench headed by LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the bail petition submitted by the daughter of the former premier, Maryam Nawaz, where a plea was submitted to postpone the hearing by NAB director-general.

An official of the anti-corruption watchdog told the court that Bharwana is unable to appear in the hearing as he is currently present in Islamabad.

Maryam Nawaz’s counsel pleaded the court to allow partial arguments, however, the court rejected to resume hearing in absence of the NAB’s prosecutor.

The high court deferred the hearing of the bail petition following the absence of NAB prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till Wednesday (tomorrow).

Earlier on Monday, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had submitted its reply over the bail petition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz in Lahore High Court (LHC).

A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) hearing the bail petition of Maryam, who has been in jail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills accountability reference.

Read: Maryam Nawaz files bail petition in Lahore High Court

Defence counsel in the hearing said that Maryam Nawaz was in jail on judicial remand after completion of her physical remand. The NAB has completed its questioning over the case, the counsel further said.

The bench said that the court will further proceed over the matter after reading the reply submitted by the NAB.

The bench adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

Maryam Nawaz in her petition had requested to the high court for her release on bail referring serious illness of her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The bench in the initial hearing of the petition had issued a notice to the NAB for its reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) have granted bail to Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Al-Azizia cases.

