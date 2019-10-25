Nawaz Sharif granted bail on medical grounds

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supreme leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif has been granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court, ARY News reported on Friday.

لاہور ہائی کورٹ نے میاں نواز شریف کی طبی بنیاد پر ضمانت منظور کرلی۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Friday, October 25, 2019

Detailed report of a 10-member medical board on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health was submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier in the day.

Dr. Mehmood Ayaz representing the medical board, appeared before the court and informed that the bone marrow of Sharif indicated no signs of concern but the former premier’s platelets count was unstable, making it difficult to arrive at a conclusive decision over his condition.

A two-judge bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Baqir Ali Najafi approved the PML-N supreme leader’s bail plea in the case pertaining to Chaudhry Sugar Mills owing to his precarious health situation.

The former prime minister who was facing corruption investigations fell critically ill a few days prior and is still under intensive care.

The bail will materialise after Sharif submits two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each.

The former premier will only be able to walk free if he is granted bail in the Al Azizia reference and Avenfield Properties Case, both being heard by Islamabad High Court.

Verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea in Al Azizia reference is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday (Oct 29).

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

In a press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said the Sharif family used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

During the probe, it was revealed that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed. He had added that the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

He had said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

