Two cases registered against PDM over forcibly holding public rally in Lahore

LAHORE: Two separate cases have been registered against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership for forcibly holding public rally at Greater Iqbal Park, ARY News reported on Monday.

There is a ban enforced in Punjab over holding mass public gatherings amid sharp increase in the coronavirus cases.

Both the cases have been registered at Lahore’s Larri Ada police station on the complaint of security staff of the park. The PDM leadership and the workers are accused of breaking the locks of the park and forcibly holding the public gathering.

One case was registered on the complaint of the supervisor Muhammad Yousuf and second one was registered on the complaint of Zeeshan Haider Naqvi.

Last week, the PDM workers broke into Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park after removing the lock of gate No.5 of the park.

Read more: PDM rally: PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to build stage

As per reports, the local administration locked gate no 5 of Iqbal Greater Park after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was denied permission of holding a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13 (tomorrow), in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The workers after breaking the lock of the gate had entered the park along with the equipment to install the stage for the public rally.

