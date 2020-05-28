KARACHI: In a striking revelation by authorities, an amount of 30 million rupees was being transported in the ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 that crashed earlier in the week, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Spokesperson for the PIA in an official statement on the discovery said that the amount was recovered from the airplane debris by search party’s.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has handed over the money to PIA authorities along with other items confiscated from the crash site

The spokesperson also claimed that such a huge amount being loaded in the cargo was against the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the national flight carrier.

It was further revealed that no amount in access of 10,000 dollars was allowed on International flights whereas no such rule was in place when it comes to domestic voyages.

The discovered amount is half charred whereas the other half is still safe, said the spokesperson.

It was also told that all options were on the table and a thorough investigation into the discovery has been initiated.

