KARACHI: Caterers and Decorators Association resorted to a unique protest on Sunday by placing huge cooking pots in the middle of the road to block the flow of traffic, ARY News reported.

Members of the association said that their protest was against the closure of marriage halls and ban on ceremonies with a large gathering that require their expertise.

The government has banned all activities where huge crowds could gather under one roof amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ban has been relaxed to a variable extent as time has gone by but marriage halls, cultural and traditional events and/or funeral gatherings remain hampered.

The protesters wielded placards demanding resumption of all such events and lifting of the ban on marriage halls.

Protestors claimed that they are facing severe financial difficulties as their businesses remain defunct, they have asked the government to lift all restrictions and allow them to carry out operations under mutually agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

