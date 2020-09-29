CCPO Lahore seeks appointment of ‘brave officers’ to deal with criminals

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh has sought more powers for appointments of the deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) citing deteriorating law and order situation in the provincial capital of Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the CCPO Lahore has sent a letter to his higher-ups to handover the appointing authority of the DSPs to him.

He further quoted previous examples of the appointments where deputy inspector generals of the police had divulged their powers to the CCPO for appointment of the DSPs.

He said that the crime ratio in Lahore is witnessing a surge and the areas with disturbance needs appointment of brave officers to deal with the situation.

He said that therefore the powers to appoint a DSP should be handed over to him in order to bring law and order situation under control in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that CCPO Lahore Omar Sheikh on September 10 suspended two station house officers (SHO) over using ‘delaying tactic’ in lodging the first information report (FIR) of the motorway rape incident.

According to the details, SHOs of Millat Park Police Station and Mustafa Abad Police Station have been removed from their posts.

The SHOs are directed to report to the CCPO office. Meanwhile, the DIG office issued a notification about their removal from the posts. Both the aforesaid police stations are now without a house officer, said sources.

