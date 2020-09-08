LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting, the IGP presented his reservations over the appointment of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Shaikh. Sources privy to the development said that CM Buzdar assured IGP to look into the reservations he raised.

Meanwhile, it was learnt by ARY News that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to take strong steps against outlaws in Punjab and implementation on the reforms in the police culture.

On Monday, Inspector-General of Police (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir had refused to perform his duties after developing serious differences with Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Shaikh, sources said.

“Either CCPO Lahore will remain in his place or me,” the IG Punjab was quoted as saying by the sources after he had conveyed his reservations over the appointment of Umar Shaikh to the Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting three days back.

The sources had claimed that the differences emerged after the Lahore CCPO hurled a taunt at the incumbent IG Punjab during a meeting with Lahore police officials.

Umar Shaikh was quoted as saying during the meeting that ‘Go and tell IG Punjab that I have become the CCPO’.

