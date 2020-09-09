LAHORE: Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday assumed charge of his office, ARY News reported.

Inam Ghani was given a guard of honor at the CPO Office upon his arrival for assuming charge of the office.

Earlier in the day, the newly-appointed Inspector General Punjab police Inam Ghani called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

CM Usman Buzdar expressed well wishes for the newly-appointed provincial police chief Inam Ghani besides giving instructions for further improving law and order situation.

Ghani had been appointed as new police chief after the federal government, yesterday, decided to remove Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir from his post.

The decision had been taken by the federal government after differences emerged between the IG Punjab and Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

Moreover, CCPO Lahore Umar Shaikh had been directed to continue his duties as CCPO Lahore.

The main reason behind the removal of Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir had also surfaced as former police chief expressed reservations over the appointment of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umair Shaikh over action against the land mafia.

