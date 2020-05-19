CCTV footage shows last moments of harrowing Karachi accident

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and three people sustained injuries after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a vehicle at a traffic intersection in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the city, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

Surveillance video of the harrowing traffic accident obtained by ARY NEWS showed negligence on part of both the drivers that led to the incident.

The footage shows a white SUV coming towards the traffic intersection at a speed what police described later as 80 kilometers when suddenly a black Civic appears at the edge of the lane.

Before anyone could understand how to react, the vehicles rammed into each other, forcing the white SUV to fly in the air to land at the opposite track.

It could be seen in the video as to how motorcyclists and vehicles on the opposite lane avoided any major injuries as white SUV flew above their heads. The black vehicle could also be seen moving upside down on the road as people rushed to check out the injured.

According to police, a person named Arsalan was driving the white SUV and was injured in the incident. He was taken into custody for violating the traffic rules.

While a person named Imran, who was the owner of a vehicle showroom and driving the black Civic, died in the accident as his wife is being treated at the hospital for her wounds.

