Citizen martyred, another injured due to ceasefire violation by India: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A citizen was martyred while another sustained injuries after the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at the Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, ISPR reported.

According to a press release issued by the the inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces, the Indian troops targeted civilian population with heavy artillery and mortar shells.

In result of the blatant violation, an innocent citizen, namely, Mir Muhammad, embraced martyrdom while a woman was reportedly injured and was shifted to the nearest medical facility.

The Pakistan Army responded in-kind, effectively targeting Indian check posts across the border resulting in a ceasefire from the Indian side.

