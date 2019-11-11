LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has claimed that the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL), on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Sarwar said everyone is worried over the deteriorating health condition of the former prime minister and the government will not take any risk over his health.

He said the government has never politicized the health issue of the ousted prime minister. His name will be removed from the ECL today, the Punjab governor said and added that he [Nawaz] will be free to go anywhere for his treatment.

Commenting on the grand opening of the Kartarpur corridor, Sarwar said that Pakistan respects the rights of the minorities.

He lamented the Indian apex court’s verdict in the Babri Mosque issue and said the decision was ruled in favour of Indian Hindus over pressure of the extremists.

Read more: NAB opposes removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL: sources

Earlier in the day, tickets of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his brother Shehbaz Sharif and Dr Adnan were canceled on Monday, as his name remains on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Nawaz Sharif accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and family physician Dr Adnan were scheduled to leave for London, today for treatment, via Qatar Airways’s commercial flight QR-629 from Lahore.

It may be noted that last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had opposed the removal of prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

