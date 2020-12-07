Child maid torture: Faisalabad court rejects suspect’s bail plea

FAISALABAD: A court on Monday turned down a bail plea of a woman in a case related to torture of a minor maid in Faisalabad’s Eden Valley housing scheme.

The court approved 14-day judicial remand of the suspect, named Samina.

Over the course of the hearing, a counsel, representing the woman, contended before the court that a suspect was granted bail in the case a day earlier. Dismissing charges against his client, he said the minor maid’s statement is on record with no torture marks found on her body.

A prosecutor stated that the police didn’t get the girl medically examined to ascertain whether she was beaten up or not. He said the victim is a minor, due to which any statement could be elicited from her under duress.

The court summoned the record of suspect Rana Munir, who was granted bail against a surety of Rs100,000 the other day.

On December 05, Madina Town police had registered an FIR against Rana Munir and Samina on charges of beating the minor after footage of them inflicting torture on the maid identified as Sadaf, 11, went viral on social media.

The footage showed a teenager, his mother and uncle Munir slapping and pushing and shoving the girl in a street. The minor was thrashed after she reportedly had a scuffle with Munir’s children.

The case was filed on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

