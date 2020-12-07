Faisalabad woman who beat up minor maid arrested

FAISALABAD: Police have arrested the woman who was seen in footage beating up a minor maid in Faisalabad’s Eden Valley housing scheme.

Samina was arrested from her residence in the Eden Valley housing scheme and shifted to the women police station. The police will produce her before a judicial magistrate today to seek her physical remand.

On December 05, Madina Town police had registered an FIR against Rana Munir and Samina on charges of beating the minor after footage of them inflicting torture on the maid identified as Sadaf, 11, went viral on social media.

Subsequently, Munir was arrested and the girl handed over to her parents. A day earlier, a court granted bail to the suspect subject to submission of surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The footage showed a teenager, his mother and uncle Munir slapping and pushing and shoving the girl in a street. The minor was thrashed after she reportedly had a scuffle with Munir’s children.

The case was filed on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

