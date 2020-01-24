China urges world to recognize Pakistan’s efforts for counter-terror financing

BEIJING: China has urged world community to recognize and encourage Pakistan’s political will and active efforts for counter-terrorism financing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang was commenting on Pakistan’s Action Plan report which was discussed during the joint group Financial Action Task Force meeting in Beijing, Radio Pakistan reported.

The spokesperson expressed satisfaction over visible progress made by Pakistan to strengthen its domestic counter-terrorism financing system.

He hoped that FATF would continue to offer constructive support and assistance to Pakistan in its continued efforts to improve the counter-terrorism financing system and effectively fight the terrorist financing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the officials of Pakistan and Financial Action Task Force had continued dialogues in Beijing where the implementation report of Islamabad was reviewed regarding the four-month progress on the FATF action plan, sources told ARY News.

Sources said FATF officials were briefed over four-month progress on the implementation of the action plan by Pakistani officials.

The briefing was given by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar which highlighted the effective measures taken by the government for anti-money laundering (AML) and counter financial terrorism (CFL).

The report submitted by the Pakistani officials was also reviewed by the FATF officials in Beijing.

