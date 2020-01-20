Pakistani delegation lands in Beijing for crucial talks with FATF

BEIJING: A Pakistani delegation, headed by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, has arrived in China’s capital to hold talks with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Working Group, ARY News reported.

The important three-day face-to-face talks with the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog will commence on Jan 21 (tomorrow) and continue until Jan 23.

Read More: Pakistan to remain on FATF’s grey list until Feb 2020

The delegation comprises representatives of the Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Customs, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).

Sources say Pakistan has already launched efforts, including contacting FATF member countries, to get off the watchdog’s grey list.

Read More: FO condemns Indian General’s remarks on FATF, Kashmir

Islamabad had sent a 650-page review report to the FATF on January 8 in response to 150 questions raised by the watchdog.

The Pakistani delegation would put forward details about the measures the country has thus far taken from Oct onward in light of the recommendations of the FATF Action Plan.

The sources said FATF’s plenary session slated for Feb 16 in Paris will evaluate Pakistan’s measures to combat terror financing and money laundering as voting will also take place to consider the country’s exit from the list.

Read More: Hammad Azhar says Pakistan to come out of FATF’s grey list in February 2020

Comments

comments