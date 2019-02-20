Chinese Consulate attack: CTD to approach Interpol to nab terrorists on the run

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has decided to approach the Interpol to seek extradition of abettors of Chinese Consulate attackers who are currently abroad, ARY News reported Tuesday.

According to CTD in-charge Raja Umar Khattab, all the attackers of the Chinese Consulate belonged to banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army.

He said the attackers had got financial assistance from Indian spy agency Research Analysis Wing (RAW).

He said at least suspects 10 suspects including Harbyar Mari, Ali Dad, ‘Commander’ Sharif, Rashid Hussain and Sameer were still absconding in the case. One slain attacker, Raziq, was in contact with his masterminds overseas.

Read more: India sponsored the Chinese Consulate attack: Karachi police chief

He continued that BLA members had fake national identity cards to dodge the law enforcers.

An interim challan of facilitators of the attack namely Abdul Latif, Nadir, Ali Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam, and Ahmed Hasnain was also produced before the anti-terrorism court.

According to CTD, these suspects had also visited the area housing Chinese Consulate for recce of the location.

On Jan 29, the Sindh police claimed to have arrested a ‘key man’ affiliated with a banned outfit, behind the Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi last year.

CTD said the suspect, Rashid Baloch, was arrested few days ago by Sharjah police.

At least three suicide attackers had tried to storm the Chinese consulate in Karachi on Nov 23 last year but were killed before they could enter the building.

On Jan 19, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed to probe the five arrested suspects involved in the Chinese Consulate attack and submit its report within 15 days.

