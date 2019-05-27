Chinese vice president’s visit is pride for Pakistan, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has warmly welcomed Chinese Vice President, Wang Qishan, through a message, on his two day visit to the provincial capital, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Wang Qishan arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received the Chinese leader at the airport.

In the message, he said Mr Qishan’s visit to Pakistan is a sign of pride for us. “signing of agreement and MoUs during this visit will usher start of a new era of prosperity for Pakistan”, he maintained.

Wang Qishan will be chief guest at two ceremonies in Lahore today during his two day visit to Lahore.

He along with his high level delegation will grace a function at Haier factory on Raiwind road this afternoon after which he will attend a ceremony at a local hotel.

Chinese Vice President will grace more ceremonies in Lahore tomorrow.

On Sunday, Pakistan and China had signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.



The signing ceremony was held in Islamabad which was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Vice Prime Minister Wang Qishan.

These MoUs include cooperation in economic and technical affairs, disaster management and assistance in agriculture sector of Lasbella University.

