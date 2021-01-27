‘Civic Gang’ members found running network of housemaids in Karachi

KARACHI: The arrested dacoits of ‘Civic Gang’ have made revelations about running an organised network of housemaids in Karachi who assisted them in carrying out robberies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The gang of dacoits associated with ‘Civic Gang’ by Sharea Faisal police officials on January 22 made revelations about their style of crimes in the different parts of the metropolis. ARY News has also obtained CCTV footage of their criminal activities.

Police officials said that the accused men include Waseem alias Commando, Javed Shafiq and Ameen. The accused men have also been identified by police officers of Gulberg and Taimuria police stations.

It emerged that an organised network of housemaids is being run by the dacoits’ gang to carry out robberies in a specific time period for preventing themselves from being caught.

The police officials said that the criminals used to get released within three months after being arrested. The gang members had earlier been arrested by Gulshan police seven months ago.

They have used a personal Civic and Corolla vehicles during robberies. During the last raid when they got surrounded by the a police team during a raid in Gulistan-e-Johar area, the accused men took hide in an adjacent bungalow and later fled from the scene after the police and local resident went away after two hours, they revealed.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Sajid Amir Sadozai had said that three dacoits were arrested and four managed to flee from the crime scene after an exchange of fire with a raiding police team in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

Police had seized an AK-47 rifle and four pistols besides the recovery of mobile phone, laptop, jewellery, camera and cash from their possession.

