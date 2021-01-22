‘Civic Gang’: Three dacoits held after exchange of fire with police in Karachi

KARACHI: Three dacoits have been arrested and four managed to flee from the crime scene after an exchange of fire with a raiding police team in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East Sajid Amir Sadozai told media that a dacoits’ gang entered in a bungalow in Gulistan-e-Johar area and a police team rushed to the crime after getting information.

After an exchange of fire, three dacoits were held and four managed to flee, said SSP Sadozai, adding that the arrested dacoits are members of ‘Civic Gang’.

He said that an AK-47 rifle and four pistols were seized besides the recovery of mobile phone, laptop, jewellery, camera and cash. Police said that ‘Civic Gang’ is involved in carrying out criminal activities in Gulistan-e-Johar and other areas.

Earlier in the month, Karachi police had gunned down four alleged dacoits in three encounters in different parts of Karachi on January 4.

According to the details, a police team had reached the scene of a robbery and following an exchange of fire, two bandits were killed near Sachal Goth area of Karachi. Their accomplice had also suffered bullet wounds but managed to escape from the scene.

In the second shootout, the police had gunned down a dacoit near Saleem Center in North Karachi while his accomplice fled in a wounded condition. Police said that they were conduction raids to arrest the suspect.

In SITE area, a police official had sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with bandits near Habib Bank Chowrangi. However, a mugger had been killed in the encounter and his accomplice managed to flee.

