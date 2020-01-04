CJP Gulzar Ahmed arrives in Karachi, will hear cases from January 10

KARACHI: The incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed arrived in Karachi on Saturday, he will sit at the Supreme Court’s registry in the city and address pending cases, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench under the chief justice will undertake general and service cases of utmost importance, the bench will consist of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah as the other two judicial representatives.

This is Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s first visit to Karachi since taking oath as the current Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed paid his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and laid a floral wreath on the tomb of the founder of Pakistan.

Earlier on December 23, Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday announced his first verdict as the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) by dismissing patwari Muhammad Nawaz’s appeal

The chief justice said in his remarks that the patwari was found guilty of misconduct as it has been proven that he violated the court’s order.

