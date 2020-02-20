CJP Gulzar Ahmed reaches Karachi to preside over KCR case

KARACHI: Chief Justice Of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed arrived in the metropolis on Thursday where he will hear important cases in the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry, ARY News reported.

A larger bench under the supervision of CJP will hear cases which will see members of federal and provincial assemblies appearing in front of the court.

Chief Secretary Sindh will also appear for a court proceeding in relation to a case.

The larger bench will zero in on the anti-encroachment operations taking place in various areas of the city with special impetus being paid to illegal settlements situated alongside land designated for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

Sindh Govt and Railways authorities will apprise the court and Chief Justice of Pakistan with the progress made on the operations and the project as a whole.

In line with the directions of the Supreme Court, Pakistan Railways (PR) on February 15 initiated a damage assessment survey so as to restore Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) to its original position.

During the survey, the officials of PR will assess damage to the railway track and initial routes of the KCR. Sources privy to the matter said that the KCR will be restored in phases, adding that Wazir Mansion- Drigh Road railway track will be restored in the first phase.

The sources said that after restoring the Wazir Mansion- Drigh Road railway track, work will start on other parts of the track to restore KCR to its original position.

