Pakistan taking bold steps on Climate Change challenges: UN

Executive Secretary United Nations Climate Change Conference, Ms. Patricia Espinosa has said that Pakistan is taking bold steps to meet climate change challenges.

Talking to Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, she said steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Government of Pakistan regarding environmental challenges are inspiring.

The UN Climate Executive Secretary said the billion tree program of Pakistan will also play an important role to overcome the impacts of environmental challenge and Pakistan will play a leadership role in the future.

Earlier on November 27, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said that the government was committed to mitigating negative effects of climate change on crops, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Multan, Zartaj Gul said that the PTI-led government will leave no stone unturned in reducing the effects of environmental challenges on the agriculture sector in the country.

The minister said that the government banned brick kilns in six zones and steel factories of Wagah to tackle smog threat.

She maintained that brick kilns will be shifted to zigzag technology and the government would provide proper training and loans to the owners of the kilns.

Zartaj further said that an awareness campaign will be launched against the use of polythene bags across the country.

Responding to a question about rise of vegetable prices, she said that farmers will be given direct access to markets in order to reduce prices of commodities.

