Environment Protection Department launches smog awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD: Environment Protection Department Punjab (EPD) has launched smog awareness campaign in different districts of the province to sensitize people to be well-prepared to avoid health hazards and take safety precautions.

In this regard, the teams of Environment Protection Department Punjab distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians across the province.

The team stressed people to use face masks or handkerchiefs in order to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

The teams advised that the young children, the elderly, asthma and allergy patients should take extra measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed concerned departments to take necessary steps to control smog across the province.

Presiding over a meeting regarding measures to control smog in Lahore earlier on October 24, he said the agriculture department should strictly implement the ban on burning crops` residue.

Chief Minister said smoke emissions from brick kilns also polluted the environment and also directed to take measures in this regard.

