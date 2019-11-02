KARACHI: Another patient died of dengue fever in Karachi, taking the death toll to 28 this year, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, a 28-year-old woman was under treatment in the private hospital of Karachi, where she lost the battle against mosquito-borne dengue fever.

According to Sindh Dengue Control Program (SDCP), as many as 172 people have been hospitalized due to dengue fever in Karachi during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the health authorities confirmed that as many as 37 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 6,662 with the confirmation of 37 new patients.

Earlier on October 29, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said that the government was committed to make Pakistan a dengue-free state.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Dr Zafar Mirza had said, “Making Pakistan a Dengue free country is our main mission.”

