CM Buzdar approves 10 new shelter homes for Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved construction of ten new “Panagahs”(shelter homes) in Lahore for homeless people, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He approved the construction of new shelter homes while chairing a meeting to review the measures to further improve facilities for helpless class in Panagahs.

He also gave in-principle approval to set up Panagah Authority in the province.

The chief minister said that Panahgahs will be made in rented buildings and will be constructed in other big cities phase-wise.

The CM has also decided to open Langar Khanas [soup kitchens] outside Panahgahs and vowed to further improve the system. He has also directed to place traffic signboards identifying Panahgahs.

Back in March, The federal government had announced to establish around 1000 shelter homes in the country in one year.

This had been said by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person on shelter homes Naseemur Rehman in a statement that day.

Naseem had said that around 50 ‘Panagahs’ had been established across the country. He had said that a database was being prepared of the people benefitting from these Panagahs.

