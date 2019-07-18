LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar hailed yesterday’s International Court of Justice’s decision on the terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav case as a win for ‘justice’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Chief Minister in a statement said that the Almighty Allah had blessed Pakistan with a victory on a global scale with a favorable decision in the highly sought after case.

Buzdar added that Pakistan was a peaceful country and India after facing global humiliation in the case now stood exposed.

He also said that India was reduced to a laughing stock in the world for taking up and fighting for a lost cause in the spy who was caught red handed by the Pakistani Law Enforcement Agencies.

“India’s prerogative and claims on the case have been rubbished on a massive scale and they have nothing left to show to their people but to own up to their failures, said Buzdar in closing.

Earlier Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on July 16 said that societies that failed to ensure justice fell apart.

In his message on the eve of ‘World Day for International Justice’, CM Buzdar said that justice was linchpin of the modern states and added that only those nations achieved the pinnacle of glory and respect that ensured justice in every matter.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister said, “Islam has stressed for the promotion of high moral values as the process of socio-economic development is directly interlinked with the provision of justice.”

CM Buzdar said that provision of justice to the common man was the objective of PTI government and added that every possible step will be taken in this regard.

He reiterated that the provision of justice will be ensured to every segment of the society and added that the government will also continue to highlight the importance of the principles of justice in the society.

