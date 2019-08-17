LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar has directed the concerned departments to curb price hikes and control rising inflation and undertake practical measures on the matter, ARY News reported on Saturday.

CM Buzdar said that it is the government’s responsibility to provide maximum relief to its people and efforts need to be made and sped up on conundrum.

The Chief Minister said that excuses will no longer be tolerated, “I demand results,” said Buzdar.

Lashing out at the concerned departments, CM Buzdar said that the designated authorities needed a rude awakening and would be held accountable if visible measures are not undertaken to provide relief to the general public.

“Go out in the field and take note of the prices of commodities rather than sitting in the offices all day,” added Buzdar.

The Chief Minister of Buzdar also added that strict action should be taken against those responsible for creating artificial inflation.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on August 11 announced to launch a new program for the provision of basic facilities to people at their doorsteps across the province.

Approving the program at a meeting in Lahore, CM Buzdar said that Rs25 billion will be spent on the program.

The chief minister said under this program, clean drinking water will be provided besides ensuring a standard sanitation and sewerage system in the province.

