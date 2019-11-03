In a monumental undertaking by the Government of Punjab, under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have decided to change the names of revenue officers from ‘Patwaris’ to village officers.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed concerned authorities to complete establishment of 115 land record centers in far off area of province by next month.

Chairing a high level meeting in Lahore on Sunday, he said that government is taking revolutionary measures to facilitate public in revenue matters.

The meeting also decided to convert a Tehsil of Lahore as a Model Tehsil in respect of Revenue matters.

Village Officers will be appointed on scale 14 through Punjab Public Service Commission tests.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar yesterday asked the opposition parties to resolve the political issues through parliament instead of creating chaos on the streets.

Talking to journalists, Usman Buzdar said that politics of anarchy and confrontation was not beneficial for the country. He urged the opposition to show political maturity and added that their undemocratic behavior will harm the image of Pakistan in the world.

People showed their loyalty to the country by rejecting the politics of anarchy, he added. The chief minister said that masses desired progress and prosperity in the country

