KARACHI: Sindh province on Sunday reported 1744 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the past 24-hours as 16 more patients lost their lives due to it, ARY NEWS reported while quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a daily briefing, the chief minister said that 8119 test have been performed in the province during the last 24 hours. “As many as 650 people have so far died from the infection in the province,” he said.

The chief minister said that at present there were 18,682 patients, who suffer from novel coronavirus and of them, 414 are said to be in critical condition while 67 are put on ventilator.

“17,257 COVID-19 patients are quarantined at their homes, 63 at isolation centres while 1362 have been treated at hospitals across the province,” he said.

Divulging details of recovery rate, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 511 patients have recovered from the infection during past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries in the province to 18,776.

He said that out of the total fresh cases reported today, 1081 have been reported from Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll from coronavirus in the country crossed the 2,000 mark on Sunday with 67 more Covid-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Read More: Over 3000 health professionals infected by coronavirus: report

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 98,943 with 4,960 new infections reported within 24 hours.

Pakistan carried out 23,100 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 683,608.

According to NCOC, 36,364 cases have been detected in Sindh, 37,090 in Punjab, 13,001 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,221 in Balochistan, 4,979 in Islamabad, 361 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 927 in Gilgit Baltistan.

33,465 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the country thus far.

