CM Sindh parading around as agent 007 while people continue to die: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control and SAFRON, Shehryar Afridi on Saturday said that the Chief Minister of Sindh is parading around as James Bond, 007, ARY News reported.

The minister said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s policy on coronavirus has backfired.

Afridi said that Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf member Dr Shahbaz Gill exposed Sindh Governments performance in a press conference earlier in the day.

He also said that the incompetence of Sindh government can be gauged through scandals like the recent one involving wheat worth 15 billion rupees.

“The incompetence is etched in the province of Sindh, grave injustice is being dished out on people of Sindh, Sindh government has failed completely in caring for the impoverished and poor segment of the society,” said Shehryar Afridi.

