Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CM Sindh parading around as agent 007 while people continue to die: Shehryar Afridi

Shehryar Afridi, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control and SAFRON, Shehryar Afridi on Saturday said that the Chief Minister of Sindh is parading around as James Bond, 007, ARY News reported.

The minister said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s policy on coronavirus has backfired.

Read More: 427 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Sindh, says CM

Afridi said that Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf member Dr Shahbaz Gill exposed Sindh Governments performance in a press conference earlier in the day.

He also said that the incompetence of Sindh government can be gauged through scandals like the recent one involving wheat worth 15 billion rupees.

Read More: Sindh govt allows pilot study to assess COVID-19 impact in Karachi UCs

“The incompetence is etched in the province of Sindh, grave injustice is being dished out on people of Sindh, Sindh government has failed completely in caring for the impoverished and poor segment of the society,” said Shehryar Afridi.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coronavirus tally soars to 356 in Gilgit Baltistan after 16 fresh cases  

Pakistan

KP reports 108 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

International

UK Labour Party leader slammed for controversial letter on Kashmir issue

Pakistan

Punjab govt plans to resume business activities before Eid: sources


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close