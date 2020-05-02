Sindh govt allows pilot study to assess COVID-19 impact in Karachi UCs

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to conduct a community surveillance study of the two union councils of the city that reported most COVID-19 cases.

According to details, the decision was made in a meeting at the Chief Minister House, where Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in order to assess the impact of COVID-19, a community surveillance study has been planned under which Seroprevalence studies would be conducted in two union councils of Karachi.

“The pilot study will be conducted in union councils Kharadar and Kehkashan of District South.”

He said that 380 telemedicine doctors have been deputed for follow up the patients recovered from the virus infection.

The chief minister said that community surveillance was need of the hour, therefore he has directed his team to develop a Digital Assessment App.

Sindh coronavirus tally soars to 7102 cases

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sindh have soared to 7102 with 427 new patients, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday.

“We conducted 3259 tests yesterday and 427 of them found positive,” chief minister of Sindh said in a statement.

From fresh 427 positive cases diagnosed in the province, 376 were reported in Karachi, he said.

Four new cases have been reported at Ghotki and Khairpur districts, and Six each from Hyderabad and Larkana, Sindh chief minister said.

Moreover, six cases reported from Shaheed Benazirabad, five from Sukkur, two from Sanghar and one case each from Thatta and Sujawal districts, the chief minister said.

Sindh has overall conducted 61020 tests of novel coronavirus disease with 7102 positive cases, Shah said.

Today 46 patients of COVID-19 have recovered and returned to home as overall tally of recovered patients have so far reached to 1341 in Sindh, which is 19 percent of total cases, the chief minister said.

Four more patients of the virus died today and overall death toll of the disease in the province has reached to 122, Murad Ali Shah said.

