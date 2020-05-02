Coronavirus tiger force to become operational from next week: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said that Sindh government has refused to coordinate with the coronavirus relief tiger force in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

“The Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan governments have also refused to utilize the resources of the force to tackle coronavirus,” said that focal person of the Corona Relief Tiger Force.

Usman Dar said that 150,000 people were registered with the tiger force from the Sindh province and asked the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to revisit his decision on the matter.

“These youngsters could be very helpful in dealing with the pandemic,” he said.

He said that the tiger force would be made functional in the country from the next week. He further refuted a propaganda that termed the force a waste of the national resources.

Usman Dar said that the members of the provincial assembly would play their role in activating the force across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Usman Dar said on Thursday the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force will become operational in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the volunteer force on Monday after which it will start relief activities. He added protective gear and guidelines will be provided to the youth force to protect them from contracting the coronavirus.

Usman Dar said the tiger force will ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed during congregational prayers in mosques besides enforcing social distancing regulations at utility stores to check crowding.

